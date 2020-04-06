India's first mobile sanitation unit placed in Pune for essential service workers

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge and the police are providing their services in lockdown, India's first mobile sanitation unit has been deployed in Pune keeping in mind the health of the police. This unit can be used by healthcare professionals as well.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has said on Twitter that the mobile sanitation unit will be helpful in protecting police and health workers from the infection.

'The name of the van is 'Sanjivani' and the first such unit has been started in Pune city, Deshmukh said. Along with health systems, municipal staff and police administration are working to reduce the threat of pandemic in Maharashtra. The mobile sanitation unit was created to protect police personnel and other cleaning staff in the municipality. They have shared a special video of this unit on social media.

The boundaries of all the districts in the state including Mumbai have been closed. Travelers are asked to restrict their movements. If the COVID-19 patient is found, the proximal part is being sealed. In many instances, the police and the locals have witnessed harassment. However, many of the essential service personnel are currently working 12-16 hours with the staff of the police administration. At this time, special precautionary measures have been taken to prevent other employees from contracting the virus. This van has the ability to sanitise a person in seconds. This will help keep on-duty employees safe from contracting the virus.

Deshmukh said, "India's first mobile sanitation unit has been commissioned in Pune to protect the police and health workers vulnerable to such infections and outbreaks."

