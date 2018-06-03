India's first national sports university to be set up in Manipur

It will be a specialised University, first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching



Representational pic

After the Union Cabinet on May 23 approved an ordinance to set up the country's first national sports university in Imphal, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the ordinance on Friday. National Sports University Ordinance, 2018 will be on the lines of the National Sports University Bill, 2017, introduced in Lok Sabha last year.

It will be a specialised University, first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching besides functioning as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting the best international practices. The proposal was formally announced by the finance minister in his budget speech of 2014-15. For setting up the university, 325.90 acres of land has been made available by the Government of Manipur in the west Imphal district of Koutruk.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever