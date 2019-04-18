A new teen-horror film titled 1978 to release on May 3

bollywood

1978, features a bunch of young fresh actors: Yash Rajpara, Maliha Malla, Gaurav Sharma, Vaishnavi Kadam, Rishabh Raj, Muskaan Tomar, Rohit Mugullu and Apurva Godbole

1978 movie poster

After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, Pari and content like Ghoul being lapped up by the audience, Crescendo Music and Films have joined hands with KSM film productions to produce India's first teen thriller titled 1978 directed by Aziz Zee.

The film, comprising of an all-new ensemble cast, promises to be a fast pace and racy affair with music being one of the highlights. A source close to the film adds that most actors have sung their own song, "While scouting for actors, Suresh Thomas of Crescendo music discovered that most of the actors were good singers as well and it was decided that they'd all sing their own lines in the film. This is probably the first time that all actors have given playback for themselves in a feature film"

Talking about 1978, Kunal Malla of KSM films says, "The film is looking good, its got all elements of a good horror flick and we are confident of the content. All the new comers have done an excellent job and have gone beyond our expectations in terms of performances which has contributed immensely in making the film entertaining and an edge of the seat affair" he smiles

1978 is co-produced by Manesha Chatarji and will be released worldwide by Theatre King on 3rd May.

