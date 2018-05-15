India's Jehan bags podium finish in Formula 3 opener

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala began his 2018 campaign in the Formula 3 European Championship with a podium finish in Race 3 of the season opener here



Jehan Daruvala

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala began his 2018 campaign in the Formula 3 European Championship with a podium finish in Race 3 of the season opener here. The first round of the 2018 season was held on the famous street circuit of Pau in Southern France.

Jehan made a brilliant start from fifth on a completely wet circuit, in Race 3. The Indian climbed two places before corner 1 and thereafter made no mistakes. Jehan was comfortable in third, when the race was stopped due to the un-driveable wet conditions, sealing Jehan's podium.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever