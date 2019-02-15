India's mallakhamb man Sagar Ovhalkar balances studies and pole perfectly

other-sports

Sagar Ovhalkar, India's gold medal prospect at upcoming World Mallakhamb Championship, is a juggler too - balancing education and sport perfectly

Sagar Ovhalkar practising the one-hand mayurasan at the Jawahar Vidya Bhavan in Chembur yesterday

It may seem difficult for a sportsperson to give equal importance to academics and sports. Though there are some exceptions, the majority of them either succeed or fail in one of them.

However, India's ace mallakhamb player, Sagar Ovhalkar is balancing both acts perfectly. Ovhalkar, 21, a final year student of mechanical engineering, is India's gold medal-winning prospect in the first-ever World Mallakhamb Championship to be held at Shivaji Park this weekend.

Ovhalkar started taking keen interest in mallakhamb when he was 10 and never missed a practice session at the Jawahar Vidya Bhavan in Chembur - even during his examinations.



Sagar with father Kailash Ovhalkar (left) and coach Sunil Gangawane. Pics/Subodh Mayure

Even after attending the Indian team selection trials in Hyderabad on Monday, the three-time national champion appeared for his last semester's first Unit Test (on February 13 and 14).

When asked how he manages to give time and importance to both, Ovhalkar said: "Both are my priorities. Actually, practising mallakhamb everyday helps me concentrate better. It keeps me fit and healthy and gives me added energy to study sincerely," Ovhalkar told mid-day yesterday. Chembur resident Ovhalkar is a student of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College of Engineering and Technology at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. He secured 83.45 per cent and 77.08 in Class XI and XII respectively.

On Wednesday, he appeared for two exams - Industrial Engineering and Management and Design of Mechanical System. Yesterday, he appeared for Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and Automobile Engineering exam, but, still did not miss his practice session. "The World Championship is just a day away and how could I miss practice? I just enjoy practising mallakhamb every day," said Ovhalkar.

Sunil Gangawane, who has been Ovhalkar's coach for the past 11 years (also coach of the Indian men's team for the World Championship), credited his ward's disciplined approach.

"Right from his childhood, Sagar has been sincere and disciplined. Even after achieving success at the national level, he is grounded and never starts his asan without doing his routine and warm up. I am 101 per cent sure he will win the gold medal in the individual category," said Gangawane.

