Raj Kumar Gupta holds special screening of India's Most Wanted for country's unsung heroes

The makers of India's Most Wanted and star Arjun Kapoor kept a special screening in Delhi for officers from various services like IAS, IPS, CBI, NIA and Intelligence services

Officers from various services like IAS, IPS, CBI, NIA and Intelligence services came together to see India’s Most Wanted at the first-ever public screening in the capital city - New Delhi. Arjun Kapoor was also present at the screening.

The Namaste England star shared the images of the special screening. He wrote, "Verified Couldn’t have asked for a more inspiring audience. Felt humbled to be amongst the real unsung heroes of CBI, NIA, IAS, IPS and Intelligence at the screening of #IMW in Delhi. #IndiasMostWanted

Meanwhile, the Arjun Kapoor-starrer has been given a U/A certificate by the Censor Board after directing omission of scenes, which make a reference to the holy scriptures - Bhagavad Gita and the Quran.

It had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita. In a leaked teaser doing the rounds online, Kapoor's character is seen quoting the Quran. The CBFC wanted the scenes removed as they were considered sensitive in nature.

On the other hand, in an interaction with IANS, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the reaction he is receiving for India's Most Wanted trailer. He said, "We are getting a really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."

Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.

"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."

India's Most Wanted is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'. The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

