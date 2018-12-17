India's Nehal Chudasama out of Miss Universe 2018

national

Mumbai girl Nehal Chudasama all of 22, was among the 94 contestants who competed for the crown at the 67th Miss Universe pageant at a glitzy finale in Bangkok

Nehal Chudasama of India competes in the swimsuit competition during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok on December 13, 2018. Pic/AFP

Bangkok: India's Nehal Chudasama failed to make it to the Top 20 shortlist at the Miss Universe 2018 contest in Bangkok. The Mumbai girl, all of 22, was among the 94 contestants who competed for the crown at the 67th Miss Universe pageant at a glitzy finale in Bangkok on Sunday.

Five semi-finalists were chosen from each region -- Top 20 - from each region - The Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, as well as a Wild Card category. Representatives from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, Great Britain, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, Nepal, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Thailand, US, Venezuela and Vietnam made it to the Top 20.

In a newly formed segment, the contestants were made to make an 'Opening Statement', in which each of them had to say a message for the world. After the 20 semi-finalists shared their thoughts, the stage welcomed Angela Ponce, who made a mark as the transgender woman to contend for the title of Miss Universe. As she took a proud walk down the ramp, she won a standing ovation for representing diversity in its true sense at the competition.

The show was hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winner Steve Harvey.

