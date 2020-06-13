Vasant Raiji's grand innings comes to an end

Vasant Raiji, 100, India's oldest living first-class cricketer until the wee hours of Saturday morning, passed away in his sleep. It is learn that he wasn't keeping too well since May and felt very uneasy on Friday evening. He is survived by his wife Panna and two daughters.

Raiji's 100th birthday was celebrated in January with visits from cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh as well as former India captain Nari Contractor.

He authored several books on cricket, his last biographical output being on CK Nayudu, India's first Test captain. A big fan of Mumbai batsman LP Jai, Raiji's bother Madan too played for Mumbai. On the club cricket circuit, he represented Jolly Cricketers, a club he helped form.

Raiji was a historian par excellence and had several letters from cricket icon Sir Donald Bradman, whom he considered the best batsman ever.

mid-day too paid him a visit before his landmark birthday. When asked about his secret to a long life, he said: "There is no secret. You just need to observe the rules of a good life. Worry kills. Smoking kills."

