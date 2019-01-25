India's only reggae sound system heads to Mumbai

things-to-do

IndiaÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs only reggae sound system is coming to town for the first time, and it will be a party

Delhi Sultanate and (left) Begum X

There will be a bunch of hip-hop acts like Dopeadelicz and Swadesi. There will also be Donisha Prendergast, Bob Marley's granddaughter, discussing Rastafarianism. And helming the musical duties at an event this weekend, there will be BFR Sound System, the country's only Jamaican-style reggae sound system.

The duo have taken their hand-built set of speakers to the nooks and crannies of India, spreading positive vibrations and reggae's one-love ethos. And ahead of their Mumbai debut, we caught up Delhi Sultanate, one half of the outfit that also has Begum X.

Edited excerpts.

How can the inherent message of reggae music be applied in today's day and age to make the world a better place?

I wouldn't presume to make the world a better place. But I think that reggae music and aspects of hip-hop are relevant today for many reasons. See, you are talking about a culture that comes from a former colony. That presents a different view of history. It presents a different view of the present world order, of the present injustice. And it encourages you to ask questions.

What are some of the on-ground differences that you are trying to make with BFR Sound System?

What we try and do is create inclusive spaces where people feel welcome, and we organise independent gigs outside of the current music industry and commercial venues. People feel really different at a BFR Sound System session. Sound systems started because initially, reggae music — the people's music — was not played on the radio, which would mainly play American pop. So, people empowered themselves by building sound systems and having gatherings in their own communities. These are things that we find inspiring. And what we want to create on the ground is a sub-culture that's not dependent on the industry. As a result, there's more freedom of expression.

What are some of the lessons you have learnt while travelling across the country with the sound system?

Our sessions happen on the basis of the trust that we build with communities. We try and find people who are well-rooted and do community work, and that provides the right context for us to come in and organise a dance session. So, one of the most important lessons is to find people who are trusted, loved and respected in their community. And to find people who can handle the ground support, because to organise an independent gig with a loud system, we never quite know what's going to happen. Cops can come, all kinds of things can happen. Each time is an experiment.

ON January 26, 4 pm

AT Shree Ganesh Vidya Mandir School, Dharavi

CALL 26428618

