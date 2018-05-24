India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from French Open main draw

The Indian left-hander will next take on the winner of the match between Elias Ymer and Facundo Bagnis



Prajnesh Gunneswaran

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran inched closer to his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam by moving to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Marcelo Arevalo here yesterday.

The Indian left-hander will next take on the winner of the match between Elias Ymer and Facundo Bagnis. Yuki Bhambri has earned a direct entry into the main draw.

