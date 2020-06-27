India's recoveries overtake active COVID-19 cases by 96,173

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 districts and cities that reported a larger number of COVID-19 cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

Between June 1 and June 26, the country witnessed 2,99,866 cases. However, the number of recoveries have overtaken the active cases by 96,173, the health ministry said. The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463. In a day, 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries to 2,85,636.

