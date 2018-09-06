India's sports stars are thankful on Teachers' Day

other-sports

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day as India's second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan felt that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be celebrated in honour of teachers

K Srikanth and P Gopichand

Several Indian athletes took to social media yesterday to express their gratitude to their teachers and mentors on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day as India's second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan felt that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be celebrated in honour of teachers.



Jasprit Bumrah with mother Daljit

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Without teachers, our lives wouldn't have been the same. So let's continue to appreciate their contribution in making us who we are today. Happy #TeachersDay!"

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah wrote: "Happy Teachers' Day to my teacher, my mom and my everything. Thank you for always being there."

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth posted a picture with his coach Pullela Gopichand and wrote, "Life is a journey of constant learning. Thanks to all my teachers for teaching me how to learn. Happy #TeachersDay."



Dipa with coach Bisweswar Nandi

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar uploaded a picture of her coach Bisweswar Nandi and wrote, "Thank you, Nandi sir for always being there for me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates