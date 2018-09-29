India's star sprinter Hima Das hopes her success will motivate other athletes

other-sports

However, she insisted it will only act as a motivating factor to achieve more glory for the country

Shooter Heena Sidhu (left), India's hockey skipper Rani Rampal, sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (right) during a promotional event in the city yesterday. Piv/Ashish Raje

India's star sprinter Hima Das, who received the Arjuna Award on Tuesday, expressed surprise on being conferred the nation's second highest sporting award so early in her career. However, she insisted it will only act as a motivating factor to achieve more glory for the country.

Hima, 18, became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at an international track event when she topped the podium in the 400m final at the World U-20 Championships at Finland in July.

She also bagged three medals at the last Asian Games — silver in the 400m final, gold in the women's 4x400m and silver in the 4x400m mixed relay. "I'm actually surprised I received the Arjuna so early in my career. I had hoped that I might get it by next year. But I'm happy," Hima said at an event yesterday where Edelweiss Group offered her and other athletes a life insurance cover of Rs 1 crore.

Hima, who hails from Kandhulimari village in Assam, doesn't want to rest on her laurels and wants to improve in order to sustain the success. "All the recent achievements are in the past now. My target is to work hard for the upcoming events and perform better. Life has drastically changed following my recent performances. It will keep changing only if I perform," she insisted.

Hima reckoned her success will help motivate others to take up athletics. "My achievements will provide motivation to others too. And this will help the sport grow. I noticed things for athletics are improving at the grassroots too. The proof is the medal haul achieved at the track and field events during the last Asian Games. More athletes will emerge to bring glory to the country at a very young age."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates