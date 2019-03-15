India's Subhankar, Riya advance to Last-8 of Swiss Open badminton tournament

badminton

In mixed doubles, M R Arjun and K Maneesha defeated compatriots Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy 21-16 16-21 21-15 in a 55-minute contest to move into the quarterfinals

Representational picture

Subhankar Dey and Riya Mookerjee advanced to men's and women's singles quarterfinals respectively of the Swiss Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Dey registered a hard-fought 12-21 22-20 21-17 win over fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a men's singles contest that lasted one hour and 11 minutes, while Mookerjee made it to the quarterfinals after her opponent from Canada, Michelle Li retired hurt when the score read 18-16 in favour of the Indian.

Dey will face reigning Olympic champion and two-time All England champion Chen Long of China in the round of eight, while Mookerjee will take on top seeded Chinese Chen Yufei.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy registered a straight-game 21-14 21-17 win over the pair of Nadia Fankhauser of Switzerland and Iris Tabeling of the Netherlands to enter the quarerfinals.

