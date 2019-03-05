India's top female fighters to slug it out at high-end Mumbai pub

other-sports

On March 9th we will conduct India’s first All Women’s Fight Night at the Lord Of The Drinks, Lower Parel, Mumbai. This event will feature 20 of Top Female athletes in the country showcasing their skills and talent against each other in our X1 cage.

Special features of the event-

India’s Top Female Martial Artists.

13 Combat Sorts bouts in a Hexagonal Cage.

4 Women Single Elimination Mixed Martial Arts Tournament.

2 Grappling Super Fights.



2 Mixed Martial Arts Super Fights.

