India's top female table tennis star Manika Batra wants to join Bollywood!

India's top female table tennis star Manika Batra keen to join Bollywood after she hangs up her racquet



Give Manika Batra a table tennis racquet and she'll leave you spellbound, but away from the sport and in front of the camera too, India's top female paddler can be equally sizzling.

Batra, 22, who is part of the squad for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, does not mind being counted among the country's most glamourous sports stars. "It's just part of my personality," Batra, who was drafted into Dabang Smashers for Season 2 of the Ultimate Table Tennis league, said on the sidelines of the Player Draft yesterday.

In fact, she even harbours hopes of making it to Bollywood someday, after she locks up her TT kit for good. "I have received offers for modelling. I love dancing as well, but I want to focus on table tennis and do something good for India.

However, after table tennis, I hope to become Bollywood actor," she added. When asked about her favourite B-Town stars, the pretty paddler, who recently caught up with a new release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, said: "Alia Bhatt is my favourite actress, while

I love Sidharth Malhotra and Salman Khan among the men."

Besides movies, Batra loves shopping too. "Yes, when I am in India, I love to go shopping with my mom," she said with a broad smile.

