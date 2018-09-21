India's top media companies form Digital News Publishers Association

national

The digital space in India is growing exponentially and DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximizing the current and future potential of the industry

Ten of India's biggest media companies who collectively serve 70% of India's online audience have today announced a new collective, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA). The organization is committed to providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, to self-regulation and to promoting the business and editorial interests of all members.

The digital space in India is growing exponentially and DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximizing the current and future potential of the industry.

The 10 founding members are: Dainik Bhaskar, India Today Group, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama. DNPA is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house at a nominal joining fee.

The organization is open to any online news publisher; all membership will be cleared by the board.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever