India's two COVID-19 vaccines in phase 1 and 2 trials: Govt

Updated: Jul 21, 2020, 17:23 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The Health Ministry's OSD said that 30 states and union territories have a positivity rate lower than India average.

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 cases per million population in India is 837 which is the lowest in the world. Some countries are reporting 12-13 times cases per million population as compared to India. If we see death rate according to per million population, it is 20.4 which is among the lowest in the world. Some countries are recording 21-33 times of deaths per million," Bhushan said at a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, said India’s two COVID-19 vaccines are in phase 1 and phase 2 of trials. “Discussions have already begun about how the vaccines will be made available to all those who need it,” said Dr VK Paul.

Bhushan said that 30 states and union territories have a positivity rate lower than India average. "The positivity rate in 30 states and union territories of India is lower than the national positivity rate. The positivity rate in the country is 8.07 per cent," Bhushan said.

Bhushan said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adequate testing requires conducting 140 tests per million population per day and maintaining it for a long period of time.

"Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate. The aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down the positivity rate below 5 per cent. We are performing 180 tests per day per million population," he said.

