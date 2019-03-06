India's U-17 World Cupper Aniket Jadhav to train at Blackburn

football

Aniket Jadhav played in all three matches for India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in October 2017, a media release said yesterday

Aniket Jadhav

Aniket Jadhav, who was a member of the Indian U-17 World Cup team in 2017, has been picked to undergo a training spell at English Championship football club Blackburn Rover.

Jadhav played in all three matches for India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in October 2017, a media release said yesterday. Jadhav would thus be the first Indian professional player to train in England at Blackburn Rovers' Academy at Brockhall village, Lancashire.

Blackburn Rovers are owned by Venkys London Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pune-based Venkateshwara Hatcheries Group. Jadhav, who currently plays for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, remarked: "I would like to thank Blackburn Rovers FC for believing in me and my ability, and inviting me to train at their world class academy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever