India's women cricketers and Prithvi Shaw take Bappa's blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

cricket

Also seen in the picture is India's teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw

India's women cricketers, who are set to compete in the ICC World T20 next month, and coach Ramesh Powar visited Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday on the eve of their departure to the Caribbean. Also seen in the picture is India's teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw (right). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on New Zealand in their opening clash on November 9

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates