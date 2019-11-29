MENU

Indie art and craft

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 08:52 IST | Ritu Ailani | Mumbai

A media arts festival promises to bring together the best of Indian and international talent.

Deepak Cinema.
Eyemyth is one of the only media arts festivals in the country that is known to amalgamate Indian and global art, culture and technology.

"The event showcases the diversity in approaches and techniques in the creation of audiovisual content" shares Avinash Kumar, one of the key organisers. The three-day affair includes The Massive Mixer, a conference that features over 50 inspirational speakers who are crafting the future of creative technology, and workshops on speculative design.

Deepak Cinema
A participant at the fest.

On November 29 to December 1
At Multiple venues
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 3,000

