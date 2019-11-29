Indie art and craft

Eyemyth is one of the only media arts festivals in the country that is known to amalgamate Indian and global art, culture and technology.

"The event showcases the diversity in approaches and techniques in the creation of audiovisual content" shares Avinash Kumar, one of the key organisers. The three-day affair includes The Massive Mixer, a conference that features over 50 inspirational speakers who are crafting the future of creative technology, and workshops on speculative design.



A participant at the fest.

On November 29 to December 1

At Multiple venues

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,000

