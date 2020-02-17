Indie for isai

The word 'isai' translated from Tamil, means music. To Chennai-based Eddie Prithiviraj, director of Exodus, a music and events company, it was a fitting name for a festival that was all about different melodious sounds. Add 'global' to it and they had a name that said exactly what they planned to put up on stage. And now, it has been nine years since and the Global Isai Festival has become a coveted space for indie music and dance fans with a mix of workshops, food and shopping. This weekend, they make their debut in Mumbai.

"While the scale may be small in comparison, the list of international artistes more than makes up for it," Prithviraj says, adding that sharing the experience in Mumbai was a long-standing dream. "The festival in Chennai has elements of Carnatic and fusion; here, we have focused on international acts," he says.



Eddie Prithiviraj

The seven acts spanning the two-day festival feature a wide variety of genres, including hip-hop, reggae, blues, contemporary Western classical and Indian classical music. They also come from different corners of the world. Israeli Caste in Time Orchestra swings between classical and modern sounds, while Zimbabwe-based Blessing Chimanga juggles between percussion, drums, marimba and the piano. Musician and illustrator Jansé, who writes a manga comic series about a boy who fights infection with music, embodies the character and his struggles with music on stage. The French One Rust Band, on the other hand, introduces you to instruments like the cigar box and radiator guitars with its blues and '70s rock 'n' roll sounds.



One Rusty Band

The festival is also part of the larger Foodish Odyessey at the mall. Gavin D'Souza, head of operations, Exodus says, "You can taste a selection of global cold and warm cuisine with international music". Prithviraj, who curated the list through votes from his team, believes that this is a festival for the entire family. "There are youth-centric and classical acts, an upbeat tempo and no obscenity. We want people to move around and dance," he ends.

On February 22, 5 pm to 10 pm and February 23, 6 pm to 10 pm

At Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

Log on to globalisaifestival.com

Cost Rs 149

