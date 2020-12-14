Indie hope-sters

Cause

As the world grappled with the many twists and turns that 2020 threw at it, thanks largely to the pandemic, there were beacons of hope and lessons learnt from where it's possible to draw inspiration and hope, and welcome a new dawn.

"Human beings may be considered the more evolved species on earth but there's no denying that animals have an innate sense of intelligence that's all their own. Whether it is teaching us how to survive in the harsh reality of the urban jungle or proving their loyalty as our beloved pets, there's a lot that we, humans, can learn from animals," shares Abodh Aras, CEO, Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) about the idea behind Hope 2021, the NGO's theme for their calendar. It includes frames of indie dogs and cats by Mark Aranha, Rohan Mukherjee and Aras, from Goa and Pondicherry to Mumbai.

The NGO has also introduced cutesy doggie-themed face masks (`100) and new merchandise from cloth bags to doggie pillows. Proceeds from sales are directed towards sterilisation of strays as well as other all-year animal welfare initiatives organised by WSD.

At: Welfare of Stray Dogs, C/o Mr F. Broacha, second floor, Yeshwant Chambers, B Bharucha Marg, near Fab India, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 7208043341

Email: wsdindia@gmail.com

Log on to: wsdindia.org

Cost: '200 (desktop or wall calendars)

Note: The calendars are available across south and central Mumbai, western and eastern suburbs. Check on their Facebook or Instagram page for full list

