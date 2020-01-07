IndiGo aircraft operating Bangalore-Mumbai suffers in-flight glitch
The aircraft had an air-system indication caution warning and is being inspected by a maintenance team of the airline carrier. No accident or injury was reported in the incident
The pilot of an IndiGo aircraft operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai declared an emergency on Monday following a caution warning about the air-system.
There was no accident or injury reported in the incident. The aircraft is being inspected by a maintenance team of the airline carrier.
"IndiGo A320 (6E-6449) operating Bangalore-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. Pilot followed laid down procedure which required him to prioritise landing at Mumbai. Aircraft is being inspected by the maintenance team. It was not a NEO engine-related concern," IndiGo's statement read.
