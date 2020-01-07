IndiGo aircraft operating Bangalore-Mumbai suffers in-flight glitch

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The pilot of an IndiGo aircraft operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai declared an emergency on Monday following a caution warning about the air-system.

There was no accident or injury reported in the incident. The aircraft is being inspected by a maintenance team of the airline carrier.

"IndiGo A320 (6E-6449) operating Bangalore-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. Pilot followed laid down procedure which required him to prioritise landing at Mumbai. Aircraft is being inspected by the maintenance team. It was not a NEO engine-related concern," IndiGo's statement read.

