Indigo Aircraft suffers tyre burst while landing at Hyderabad Airport

Over 70 passengers on board an Indigo aircraft from Tirupati had a narrow escape while one of its tyres burst while landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday night, the airline said



Representational picture

Over 70 passengers on board an Indigo aircraft from Tirupati had a narrow escape while one of its tyres burst while landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday night, the airline said. "The 72 passengers plus 1 infant and 4 crew are safe. All passengers of flight 6E 7117 have disembarked and taken with luggage to arrival hall," said a statement by IndiGo.



"ATR 72 is currently in a process to be removed to the parking bay," it added. As the tyre burst led to sparks, alert personnel of fire fighting team rushed to the aircraft to prevent any disaster, airport sources said. The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m when the aircraft was landing on the runway. It caused panic among passengers.



YSR Congress Party legislator Roja was among the passengers. The former actress sent few visuals from the aircraft to some television channels. In the video clippings, some passengers were seen having heated argument with crew over the delay in opening the doors. The pilot was heard advising passengers to be calm and remain seated. He assured them that there is nothing serious.





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever