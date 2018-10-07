Search

Indigo Airlines' nationwide system hit by technical snag

Oct 07, 2018, 21:51 IST | IANS

Indigo passengers at the Delhi airport reported long queues, delay and inconvenience caused by the system failure

IndiGo Airlines on Sunday reported a technical snag in its nationwide system which the budget carrier said was subsequently rectified.

Indigo passengers at the Delhi airport reported long queues, delay and inconvenience caused by the system failure.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around 90 minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," an Indigo statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, the airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for assistance.

