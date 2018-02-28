IndiGo boosts regional connectivity with 7 ATR-operated routes

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced expansion of its regional operations, adding seven new ATR-operated flights from next month, connecting Nagpur and Mangalore with Hyderabad and Chennai





Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced expansion of its regional operations, adding seven new ATR-operated flights from next month, connecting Nagpur and Mangalore with Hyderabad and Chennai. It will operate two direct daily flights on the Hyderabad-Nagpur-Hyderabad sector, and thrice daily on the Hyderabad-Mangalore-Hyderabad sector from March 25, the airline said, adding it will also operate two direct daily flights on the Chennai-Mangalore-Chennai sector from May 1.



IndiGo's current fleet comprise 155 aircraft -- 151 Airbus A320s and four ATRs. "We are continuously striving to expand deeper into the heartland with our new ATR fleet. We are hopeful that these flights will provide more choices to customers," IndiGo spokesperson Wolfgang Prock-Schauer was quoted as saying in the release. The Gurugram-based no-frills airline operates over 1,000 daily flights connecting 50 destinations.

