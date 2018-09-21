IndiGo bus catches fire at Chennai airport, passengers rescued

national

Preliminary assessment indicated "not much damage" either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus

Representational picture

Chennai: An IndiGo Airlines bus caught fire at the airport in Chennai on Thursday while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight. According to airline officials, no one was injured in the incident as the fire was doused immediately.

The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board. Preliminary assessment indicated "not much damage" either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.

Authorities are looking into the incident.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

