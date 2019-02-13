IndiGo cancels 30 flights, adjusts operations to deal with weather disruptions

national

New Delhi/Mumbai: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it is "adjusting" some flight operations to deal with expected weather-related disruptions in the coming days. However, industry insiders say that the airline has cancelled about 30 flights on Tuesday and over 30 flights on Monday.

According to industry sources, the airline had cancelled around 50 flights during the last weekend due to shortage of pilots which, but IndiGo said that was due to a hailstorm that lashed the national capital and surrounding areas.

"IndiGo is slightly adjusting its flight schedule in the coming days by approximately 30 flights per day," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is in order to stabilize the network and operations impacted due to various ongoing Notams (Notice to Airmen) and predicted bad weather in the coming days."

According to the airline, in order to avoid inconvenience, these adjustments are being made in advance. "They are being accommodated close to their original flight schedule. These adjustments amount to 1 to 2 per cent of the originally planned number of flights," the statement said.

At present, IndiGo, with its fleet of over 200 aircraft, offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic and 16 international destinations.

