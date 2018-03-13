Indigo cancels 47 flights today after DGCA's directive to ground faulty Airbus A-320-neo aircrafts

Indigo airlines have cancelled as many as 47 flights on Tuesday due to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) directive to the budget carrier to ground faulty Airbus A-320-neo aircrafts powered by Pratt and Whitney PW1100 engines

"While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to some of our passengers, given that we have multiple flights to the same destination, we are proactively re-accommodating all our affected passengers on other flights," Indigo said in a statement this morning.

The airline is also taking steps to ensure that all concerned passengers are compensated.

"All affected passengers have been given the option to either choose another flight at no additional cost or cancel their booking and get a full refund without any cancellation charges. We continue to be available to our customers for any assistance that they may require relating to this change in their schedule," they added in their statement.

Earlier, the DGCA had directed Indigo airlines and Go Air to ground 11 Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircrafts with immediate effect, after recurring instances of aborted take-offs and in-flight shutdowns (IFSD).

The regulatory body also warned the two airlines not to refit the spare engines (beyond the serial number 450) that they have in their inventory.

