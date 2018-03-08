Indigo flight diverted to Jaipur as passenger falls ill

The woman Sitalaxmi Menon, who is in her late 60s, is being treated at a private hospital near the airport and the flight left for Chandigarh after the brief halt, the airport director J S Balhara told PTI

Representational picture

Jaipur: A Chandigarh-bound Indigo flight from Mumbai was forced to land at Sanganer airport in Jaipur on Thursday after an elderly woman suffered a cardiac arrest on board.

The woman Sitalaxmi Menon, who is in her late 60s, is being treated at a private hospital near the airport and the flight left for Chandigarh after the brief halt, the airport director J S Balhara told PTI.

"The captain of the flight 6E495 informed the ATC about the medical emergency so the plane was landed," he said.

