IndiGo launches direct Delhi-Agartala flight

Photo of Delhi-Agartala flight as tweeted by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Pic/ANI

Agartala: IndiGo referred as a budget airline on Wednesday launched daily direct flights on the Agartala-New Delhi-Agartala route to facilitate passengers from the northeastern state to go to Delhi without any stopover in Kolkata and Guwahati. The flight was flagged by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who said that in five years Rs 8,000 crore would be invested in infrastructure projects in Tripura.

In a twitter post, Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Attended the launching programme of 'Daily Direct Flight Between Agartala to Delhi' at MBB Airport, Agartala.I believe this daily direct flight between #Agartala and Delhi will boost our Tourism, Business sectors, Education and Healthcare sectors." [sic].

IndiGo has recently also launched flights connecting Silchar, Dibrugarh and Shillong.

Apart from the flight, five express trains, including Rajdhani Express, have been introduced to connect the state with important cities. "Connectivity through Bangladesh and improvement of state and national highways are also being undertaken by the Centre," Deb said.

It was also said that IndiGo will launch two daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Silchar route on September 20 to enhance mobility, trade and tourism in the region. According to a company statement, Silchar will be IndiGo's 57th domestic and 76th overall destination. Silchar is the eighth location connected by the airline in the northeast.

It recently launched direct flights to Shillong in Meghalaya, Agartala in Tripura and Dibrugarh in Assam. IndiGo's new flight will leave Kolkata at 7.30 a.m. and is expected to reach Silchar at 8.45 a.m. The return flight will depart from Silchar at 9.15 a.m. and will reach Kolkata at 10.30 a.m.

On August 13, 2019, IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi with Nitin Gadkari on-board returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected a serious error. After spotting the error, the pilot decided to abort the take-off and the flight returned to the taxiway from the runway, reported ANI. All the passengers were de-boarded.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

