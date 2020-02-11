IndiGo pilot misbehaves with passenger, suspended for three months

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the license of an IndiGo pilot for three months over an incident involving alleged misbehavior with two passengers, including a senior citizen. The pilot was accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight.

The incident took place on January 13, 2020, and the airline has issued a statement taking cognizance of the situation and said that necessary action will be taken.

