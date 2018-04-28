IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh resigns; Rahul Bhatia named interim CEO

Aditya Ghosh, who has been with IndiGo for ten years, announced that he would be resigning in order to take up his 'next adventure' and expressed his good wishes to the airline for their expansion spree.







InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the budget carrier, IndiGo airlines, announced that Aditya Ghosh, the President and whole-time Director of IndiGo has stepped down.

In a statement released post a Board meeting held on Friday, the company announced that its Chairman, Rahul Bhatia, will function as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the Director of the company.

Ghosh, who has been with IndiGo for ten years, announced that he would be resigning in order to take up his 'next adventure' and expressed his good wishes to the airline for their expansion spree.

The airline Board announced that Ghosh¿s resignation as President of the Company would be effective from July 31.

IndiGo also announced the return of Greg Taylor to the Board of the company as a Senior Advisor.

