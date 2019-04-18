IndiGo says DGCA carrying out safety audit

national

The filing came in response to a clarification sought from the company

InterGlobe Aviation, the company that operates budget carrier IndiGo, Thursday said regulator DGCA is carrying out an audit of its planes and that it has also received a number of show-cause notices to which it has already responded.

"There is currently a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) audit on us which is combined with the annual main base audit. We have received a limited number of show- cause notices and have responded to accordingly," IndiGo said in an exchange filing. The filing came in response to a clarification sought from the company.

PTI had Wednesday reported that the DGCA was conducting a special safety audit of IndiGo after coming across issues in its operations and engineering, besides issuing show-cause notices to the airline's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head SC Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues, which have many times in the past endangered passengers' safety both on ground as well as mid-air.

IndiGo and GoAir, which operate Pratt & Whitney- powered Airbus A320 Neos, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US company, since their induction three years ago.

