IndiGo shifts partial operations from New Delhi's T2, IGIA

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Sunday said it has commenced partial operations from Terminal 2 (T2) of the IGI airport in New Delhi.

"With 18 flights taking off from T2 in less than 12 hours, IndiGo recorded on-time departures of all its flights with zero ‘No Shows'," the airline said in a statement.

"IndiGo worked with DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure that the transition is seamless and all passengers flying from T2 are aptly made aware of the move."

The airline added that in a move to support DIAL with the revamping of Terminal 1, IndiGo has shifted flights numbered from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 to T2.

