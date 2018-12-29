IndiGo staff to make customers' experience more courteous, hassle-free

national

With an extensive network of 52 domestic and 15 international stations, IndiGo has ensured that its staff is given regular coaching to make customers' experience more courteous and hassle-free.

"Being part of the service industry where 200,000 passengers fly us everyday, our staff's customer service orientation undoubtedly becomes core to everyday functioning across airports, flights and other customer contact points. With our extensive network of 52 domestic and 15 international stations, we ensure that our staff is not only given regular coaching to handle situations but we lay a lot of emphasis on individual empowerment so that our staff is equipped to make the customer experience more courteous and hassle-free," said IndiGo.

Stating that IndiGo takes care of both corporate and leisure travellers and does its best to provide more convenient experience to guests IndiGo said, "We evaluate every complaint or feedback rigorously and develop training modules keeping the customer sentiment very much in mind".

Elaborating about its renowned training academy ¿ifly¿ which has won a number of awards under Learning and Development category, IndiGo said: "Our team of experts which operates out of ifly, works on training modules which are regularly reviewed by the company management for further improvements as required. Today, ifly has over 100 instructors who regularly conduct workshops for over 20,000 employees. ifly conducts specific training throughout the year like customer services, ramp and marshalling training, communication and leadership training, departure control system, safety and emergency procedures, e-learning at IndiGo. We have the longest cabin crew training courses in the world which is for 99 days."

In 2018, ifly team introduced a training module called "Towards A Happy Customer" with a purpose to extend more practical training to staff facing unruly passengers. Likewise, the airline had introduced a few more customer-centric training modules that include customer service in "airport security program" (security induction program), customer service for our skippers (ramp training), integrated "airport core essential" training (customer service being of the system training days), a training to improve "service standards" and improving "internal customer service standards" across airports

Notably, ifly has won 4 awards at TISS LEAPVAULT CLO Awards 2018, 2 gold and 2 silver awards at the Chief Learning Officers Summit and Awards 2018 and silver for the Best Simulation-based Learning Program.

