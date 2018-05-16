IndiGo to connect Hubli to Goa and Kochi from June

IndiGo has already announced Trichy as its 51st destination, which it plans to connect with Bengaluru and Kochi from June 1





IndiGo on Wednesday said that with the help of an ATR plane, it will commence flight operations to Hubli from Goa and Kochi from June 2018. According to a release, the launch of the services to Hubli from Goa and Kochi will be the budget airline's 52nd destination, which aims at consolidating IndiGo's position further in the southern India market.



IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Hubli-Chennai, Hubli-Bengaluru and Hubli-Ahmedabad with Airbus A320, starting July 1, the release added. The Gurugram-headquartered low cost carrier currently operates 1,086 flights per day to to 50 destinations including eight international ones with a fleet of 160 planes, which includes regional jets ATR. IndiGo has already announced Trichy as its 51st destination, which it plans to connect with Bengaluru and Kochi from June 1.



"We are pleased to add Hubli on IndiGo network, as it is an important commercial centre and a tourist destination of north Karnataka. With rising business and tourism stemming from the southern hubs, IndiGo is looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for its customers," IndiGo chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar said. The introduction of these flights will further strengthen airlines ATR operations, and will provide enhanced connectivity between Hubli and other key cities, IndiGo said adding it has offered an all-inclusive fare starting from Rs 1,299 for the new flights.

