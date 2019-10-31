MENU

Political leaders remember Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The former prime minister was assassinated at her residence on October 31, 1984 by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

Former Minister Indira Gandhi. Picture courtesy/ mid-day Archives
Former Minister Indira Gandhi. Picture courtesy/ mid-day Archives

Indira Gandhi, the first woman prime minister of the country, was assassinated on this day 35 years ago by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her residence. Even though she is hailed as a tall leader and a strong trailblazer for women leaders all over the world, she has suffered equal amount of criticism for some of her policies. She will be remembered for her path-breaking reforms such as the Green Revolution for the farmers, nationalisation of banks, industries textiles along with abolishing privileges enjoyed by princely states.

Top political leaders took to Twitter remember the former prime minister on her 35th death anniversary.  

Gandhi was born on November 1917 to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru. She was assassinated following her orders to the Indian Army to confront the Sikh separatist leaders who were hiding in the Golden Temple. Gandhi had served as prime minister three times for 16 years.

