Political leaders remember Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary

Indira Gandhi, the first woman prime minister of the country, was assassinated on this day 35 years ago by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her residence. Even though she is hailed as a tall leader and a strong trailblazer for women leaders all over the world, she has suffered equal amount of criticism for some of her policies. She will be remembered for her path-breaking reforms such as the Green Revolution for the farmers, nationalisation of banks, industries textiles along with abolishing privileges enjoyed by princely states.

Top political leaders took to Twitter remember the former prime minister on her 35th death anniversary.

à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤°à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤£à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¿à¤¥à¤¿ à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤° à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤²à¤¿à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019

à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤°à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤«à¥ÂÂà¤²à¤¾à¤¦à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤¡à¤° à¤«à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¤° à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom.



#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

Indiraji giving her personal jewellery for the National Defence Fund in the 1962 Indo China war. Her strength and sheer grit was backed by her commitment to India where she would go that extra mile to secure India’s future. My Tributes ... #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/yLJkfImL9J — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) October 31, 2019

Paid floral tribute to Smt #IndiraGandhi at Shaktisthal , New Delhi on her martyrs day. pic.twitter.com/ivC4Z09NJI — P L Punia (@plpunia) October 31, 2019

Paid respectful homage to Smt #IndiraGandhi, who left an indelible mark in history with her unflinching determination & her tenacious leadership. An intrepid Prime Minister, she shaped India at a crucial juncture and will forever remain my mentor and leader.#CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/VQiGMKZeHq — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) October 31, 2019

"If I die a violent death, as some fear and a few are plotting, I know that the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassins, not in my dying."

- #IndiraGandhi

On this day, Indira Gandhi laid down her life, fighting for India's unity and integrity. pic.twitter.com/be45Q8GpDL — Dr. Jitendra Dehade (@jitendradehade) October 31, 2019

My sincere tributes to Smt. #IndiraGandhi on her death anniversary. Her commitment to India's sovereignty, autonomy &self sufficiency in all the sectors has enabled India to compete in the world.



Her international relations with neighbouring countries should be a lesson to many. pic.twitter.com/Agke33LM8v

Gandhi was born on November 1917 to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru. She was assassinated following her orders to the Indian Army to confront the Sikh separatist leaders who were hiding in the Golden Temple. Gandhi had served as prime minister three times for 16 years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates