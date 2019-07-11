Indo-Bangladesh border: BSF constable injured in bombing incident

national

West Bengal: A BSF constable sustained a serious injury on Thursday morning when some animal smugglers allegedly bombed the BSF camp at Gaighata on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The victim identified as Anisur Rahman is a constable of the 64th Battalion of BSF. "On the intervening night of 10/11 July, a group of around 25 smugglers from Bangladesh made a forcible attempt to smuggle about 10-15 cattle into Bangladesh through Border Out Post-Angrail near Bangaon, 64th Battalion of BSF in North 24 Parganas. BSF troops deployed intercepted & challenged," said a release by BSF.

"They directed high beam light on BSF Constable Anisur Rehman and lobbed one country made a bomb which blasted near him. The Constable fired one round of non-lethal PAG gun towards smugglers. Smugglers lobbed another country made bomb towards him which blasted on his right hand," the release added. "Constable Anisur Rehman was evacuated to Govt Hospital Bangaon and later to Medica Hospital, Kolkata. His right hand was amputated. However, as per intelligence report, one Bangladeshi smuggler had sustained an injury but managed to flee away to Bangladesh," the release further said.

