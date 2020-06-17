Indo-China border row escalates; Army officer, two soldiers killed

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the border row.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.

According to a senior military officer, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh along the de-facto border between the two countries. Official sources said there was no firing between the two sides. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.

'Govt must keep the country informed'

The Congress termed as shocking and unacceptable the death of the Army officer and two soldiers and said it was a matter of serious concern. The party demanded that the government convene a meeting to brief the leadership of political parties about the situation.

