Indo-French centre for engineers inaugurated in Bengaluru

Coinciding with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, an Indo-French Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated here on Monday to impart vocational training to engineers in electricity, automation and energy management.





Coinciding with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, an Indo-French Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated here on Monday to impart vocational training to engineers in electricity, automation and energy management.

Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are on a four-day maiden visit to India since Friday.

The centre has been set up jointly by the French government, French automation company Schneider Electric and the city-based New Horizon College of Engineering.

"The CoE would help in strengthening and upgrading the knowledge and professional skills of teachers and students," Frederique Vidal, the French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, said on the occasion.

For setting up the centre, the French government had deputed a full-time professor for three years to train the city-based college's professors on automation and energy management at Schneider Electric's labs and then designed the syllabus.

Through skill development programmes, the centre will also help in preparing students to leverage disruptive technologies to further national growth, said Shrinivas Chebbi, President (Eco-buildings) - Schneider Electric, India.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever