Indo-Nordic summit: India, Sweden to strengthen defence and security cooperation

In a joint press statement after his talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Modi said they focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey

Narendra Modi/ File Pic

India and Sweden on Tuesday decided to embolden their defence and security cooperation during the Indo-Nordic summit. Both countries have agreed on an innovative partnership for a 'win-win" outcome, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bilateral talks with his Swedish counterpart.

In a joint press statement after his talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Modi said they focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey.

The two sides have agreed to an innovative partnership and a Joint Action Plan, the Prime Minister said. Modi said India and Sweden have agreed to strengthen their defence and security cooperation, including in areas of defense production and cybersecurity.

On his part, Swedish Prime Minister lauded India "global power" and said the two countries are a "perfect match". There has been an intensification of cooperation in areas such as green technology and smart cities. Lofven said India and Sweden have agreed to work on a security agreement.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Diaspora In Sweden

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates