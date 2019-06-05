Indo-Pak soldiers exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr at Punjab border
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated at the Indo-Pak border in Punjab as Indian bordermen and Pakistani rangers exchange sweets to this day
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country today. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. This auspicious festival brought a sign of peace and friendship at the Indo-Pak border in Punjab as Indian bordermen and Pakistani rangers exchange sweets to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.
On the occasion of #EidUlFitr Bordermen and Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets on Indo-Pak border in Punjab pic.twitter.com/RzPhqME09J— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 5, 2019
Scores of Muslims residing in the Aligarh region gathered at Shah Jamal Eidgah on Wednesday to offer "namaz" (prayers) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and bid farewell to Ramzan, and welcome a festival that begins with the sighting of the new moon. Besides Aligarh, thousands of Muslims in Bhopal and Gorakhpur dressed in their finery also offered the special congregational prayers at their nearby mosques.
Home Minister Amit Shah extended Eid greetings and hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone. "Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace, joy and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their greetings and best wishes to Indian citizens and the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Prime Minister Modi wished happiness for everyone, saying this special day may ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also extended wishes to the Muslim community. "May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness and peace to all. #EidMubarak," she tweeted. Ramzan is observed as the community fast from dawn to dusk seeking forgiveness from the god for the past sins. Chand Raat is the 29th day of Ramadan when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The fasting ends on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic year which is celebrated as Eid.
