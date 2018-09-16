Indonesia: At least 13 killed in ferry accident

international

The boat was believed to be carrying nearly 150 passengers off the coast of Sulawesi province on Friday when the blaze started

At least 13 people have been killed and eight are still missing after a ferry caught fire and sank in central Indonesia, an official said on Saturday. The boat was believed to be carrying nearly 150 passengers off the coast of Sulawesi province on Friday when the blaze started.

High waves hampered initial rescue efforts, but 126 people had been saved by Saturday afternoon. A search and rescue operation is underway for remaining passengers. "Based on reports from the passengers' families there are still some people missing," transport ministry spokesman Wisnu Wardana said. Among the dead were two toddlers.

