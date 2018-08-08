Indonesia Earthquake: Thousands of survivors living outdoors; 105 dead

international

Crews using heavy equipment to search a collapsed mosque in Lombok managed to pull one man alive from the wreckage. Pic/AP

The death toll from a powerful earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok rose to 105 as rescuers clawed through the rubble of homes, schools and mosques for survivors and evacuees faced another night in the open.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake destroyed thousands of buildings and triggered panic among tourists and locals on Lombok Sunday, just a week after a tremor had surged through the holiday island and killed 17.

There were fears the death toll would rise as workers with heavy machinery shifted rubble at a collapsed mosque. Across much of the island, villages have been turned into virtual ghost towns, with residents sleeping out in the open — scared to stay near their shattered homes amid hundreds of aftershocks.

