Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth enter quarters

Saina Nehwal

Indian star shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu won their respective matches to enter the quarter-finals in the Indonesia Masters here yesterday.

While Saina outplayed local girl Fitriani Fitriani in straight sets 21-17, 21-15, Sindhu defeated home shuttler Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes in the women's singles match.

Sindhu, who had won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Championship and Asian Games before clinching the World Tour Final title last year, is expected to take on Spain's Carolina Marin next.

In the men's category, Srikanth defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14 21-9 in a match which lasted 30 minutes to advance. Among other players, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost their men's doubles match to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 14-21, 21-17, 10-21.

