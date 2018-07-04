Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy stuns Lin Dan; Saina Nehwal cruises

World No. 13 Prannoy took exactly one hour to prevail over the Chinese stalwart 21-15, 9-21, 21-14 in the first round of the men's singles in the World Tour Super 1000 event

HS Prannoy returns to China's Lin Dan in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/AFP

HS Prannoy stunned the legendary Lin Dan of China before Saina Nehwal cruised into the second round with an easy win against local player Dinar Dyah Ayustine at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament, here yesterday.

World No. 13 Prannoy took exactly one hour to prevail over the Chinese stalwart 21-15, 9-21, 21-14 in the first round of the men's singles in the World Tour Super 1000 event.



Lin Dan

Prannoy started off well against eighth-ranked Lin Dan, winning the first game 21-15. However, the Chinese shuttler came back strong to level the match. Prannoy then dug deep into his reservoir to see off the iconic shuttler in the third game. Prannoy had also got the better of Lin Dan at the 2015 French Open. "I am really happy, I had a couple of months off.

Getting back to tournament was really great. Having such a big win against Lin Dan, that too in such tough conditions, especially the drifts, is great," Prannoy said after the match. Saina, on the other hand, needed 35 minutes to notch up a straight set (21-12, 21-12) win over her Indonesian opponent.

