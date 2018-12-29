Indonesia: Rain hampers rescue efforts amid fresh tsunami fears

international

Authorities have warned Sunda Strait residents to stay a kilometre away from the coastline, citing the potential for another tsunami. About 1,600 people have been evacuated from Sebesi island so far

Pic/AFP

Bad weather and a massive ash column hampered efforts to assess whether Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano island could trigger another deadly tsunami as authorities said the search for victims in the worst-affected province will continue into January.

Indonesia's disaster agency said that 426 people died in the Sunda Strait tsunami that struck Sumatra and Java. High seas, clouds and constant eruptions have hindered attempts to visually inspect Anak Krakatau, the offspring of the infamous Krakatau volcano whose eruption in 1883 caused a period of global cooling. A large part of the volcano collapsed following an eruption, triggering the tsunami.

