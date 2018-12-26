Indonesia volcano tsunami toll at 429; rain hits rescue

international

The emergency response in Pandeglang would last 14 days till January 4, and seven days in Lampung Selatan regency

Heavy rain disrupted rescue operation in the region on Tuesday

The death toll from the deadly tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Indonesia's Sunda Strait climbed to 429 on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams struggling to find survivors and bodies due to heavy rain.

The toll was likely to continue rising as rescue teams were still finding bodies in the water and washed up on small outer islands, National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson said.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 1,485 people were injured, 154 remained missing, while 16,082 people sought safety and shelter away from their houses.

The tsunami struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra almost without warning late Saturday, shortly after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted in the Sunda Strait dividing the islands.

The BNPB's records showed that 883 houses, 73 hotels and villas, 60 shops and stalls, 434 boats and 41 motor vehicles were damaged in the Sunda Strait tsunami.

The emergency response in Pandeglang would last 14 days till January 4, and seven days in Lampung Selatan regency.

7,000

No. of quakes hitting Indonesia every year

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever